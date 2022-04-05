IPL 2022 is here and everyone is hooked on their television screens to watch the thrilling matches for the next two months. After its first season in 2008, the series became a massive success. Back in the day, there were rumours that two new teams will be added and later Salman Khan also expressed his desire to buy a team.

His statement created a stir as many claimed due to his rivalry with Shah Rukh Khan the Dabangg star now wants to own a team.

Later when the news about Salman Khan buying the IPL team due to Shah Rukh escalated, the Radhe star clarified his opinion. While speaking with NDTV, Khan was asked if he was really interested in buying a team, the actor said, “I have met Lalit (Lalit Modi, then chairman of IPL) and have known him for a very long time now. I am definitely very interested in buying a team but I don’t think it’s in my hands. It’s a bid. So, you have to bid, if the bid is correct then it goes to you.”

Sharing the reason behind owning an IPL team, Salman Khan shared that his father Salim Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan are huge cricket fans, while he doesn’t know much about the business or the game.

When the reporter asked if he wants to buy a team just because other actors are into it, Khan replied, “No, it’s like because I have joined the film industry before other stars that does not mean that they followed me into this.” When the journalist mentioned headlines about Shah Rukh Khan being the reason behind him taking the decision, the actor said, “It could be that we don’t see eye to eye but it’s not eye for an eye.”

Post their patch in 2016, Salman Khan was asked about his plans to buy any sports franchise, the actor told, “Yeah, that never happened, simply because I don’t want to be a part of anyone team. If I can, I’d like to join the mother body. I don’t see myself fighting with Delhi, Pune or KKR. No doubt, it’s a wonderful way to promote sports, but I want to be there (pointing to the top). So, when it becomes Salman’s team versus Preity’s team or Shah Rukh‘s team, it no longer remains a sporting thing, it gets into the area of gossip. Also, the ‘responsible press’ will take away focus from the match, and I don’t want to give anybody that kind of mileage. I want to do something for the overall development of sports.”

