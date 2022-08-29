Shashwat Sachdev’s new single Baaton Baaton Main featuring Anumita Nadesan is a song that urges you to reach out and communicate with your loved ones.

The video is a beautiful depiction of a fragile father-son relationship ‘Baaton Baaton Main’, Shashwat Sachdev’s new single featuring indie music favourite Anumita Nadesan, talks about the importance of reaching out and communicating in your daily relationships.

Shashwat Sachdev’s song comes fresh on the heels of his previous single Awaara Ho, releases earlier in the month, which seems to be steadily finding its footing in the indie-music airspace.

Directed by Raisa Salam from Jugaad Motion Pictures, the music video highlights a traditional father-son connection that is frayed and rough around the edges, filled with silences and unsaid feelings that both of them find difficult to navigate. A young boy, straddling the delicate teenage years of rebellion and self-expression, comes back home to his parents. While his bond with his mother is loving and indulgent, his father and him find unable to express their feelings for each other. But through a tenderly depicted episode, both of them find a new meaning in their relationship at the end of it all.

In a time and age which is driven by deadlines and laundry lists of things to do, Shashwat Sachdev’s ‘Baaton Baaton Main’ urges you to look for moments of tenderness within our daily conversations, to reach out and to express love and care for someone.

Shashwat Sachdev who is known for his maverick music scores in films like Uri, Attack, Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding says “Baaton Baaton Mai is a song that is very close to my heart and I always wanted to write a song about my closest relationships and what they meant to me. This song is a reflection of my personality that I was unable to express because of fear of judgement and insecurities. I have always liked Anumita’s music and wanted to do something with her. In a world where everybody is trying to chase success, I believe that she is chasing originality. I am really fortunate that we did something together. Raiza Salam, a 22-year-old debut director, and Pranit Sahani, of Jugaad Motion Pictures, produced the video. I heard the song and interpreted it for a father-son relationship, which has beautifully come out, and I am certain that it is one that everyone will relate to.”

“I fell in love with the song the moment Shashwat made me hear it. The words are so evocative and the melody is so beautiful, so simple and one which lingers in your mind , long after the song is over. It was a delight collaborating with Shashwat on this track. I hope people rediscover their relationships with their loved ones, through this little gem of a song. ”says Anumita.

