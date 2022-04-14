Quoting a clip of music director Anirudh showering praises on ‘Beast’ helmer Nelson Dilipkumar, fellow director Vignesh Shivan has said that the young director deserves every bit of appreciation coming his way.

Taking to Twitter, Vignesh Shivan on Wednesday posted a video clip of music director Anirudh saying on stage, “A lot of people know him (director Nelson Dilipkumar) now. Even now, when we were coming from the airport, everybody wanted a selfie with him. They know him now. But I would like to tell you what kind of a struggle he went through before he turned director.

“He (Nelson Dilipkumar) made his first film and before he could finish the shooting of the film, it got dropped. For six years he was at home and he kept trying and trying and trying. Now, in his third film, he has come to peak. So, I think he deserves a big round of applause for that.

“Not because he is my friend, but I think he’s an example that if you keep trying and keep working hard, anybody can succeed. So, well done Nelson! Very happy and proud of you.”

Agreeing wholeheartedly with what Anirudh had said, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “You deserve every bit of this appreciation not only from our king but from everyone of us !!! You are truly Vaera Maari , Vaera Maari talent !! My Beassstttt friend Nelson Dilpkumar! Kudos for the rage at the box office!!”

