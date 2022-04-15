South Indian movies have lately been on a roll with the Telugu film industry at the top as movies like Pushpa: The Rise and RRR have proven to be massive box office hits. The recent Thalapathy Vijay movie Beast seems to be following the same footsteps as the movie broke records on the first day and the second-day collections are also impressive, to say the least. Recent updates suggest that the movie has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just two days and is still witnessing a steady rise.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie falls under the action-drama genre and hit the theatres right before the Tamil New Year on April 13th, 2022. The movie has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars actors like Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The plot of this movie focuses on a terrorist hijacking of a packed mall and trained man’s efforts to get the civilians out of the crime scene safely.

Advertisement

According to trade reports, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast is now witnessing record-breaking numbers at the box office, especially in its home state Tamil. The movie has reportedly crossed ₹130 crores in just two days even though the movie did not get a completely positive response from the audience. Its second-day collection also makes it the second-fastest Tamil movie to cross the ₹100 crore bar, leaving behind Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, which has held the position for years.

On the first day itself, Beast had made around ₹40 crores and looks like the numbers were not affected despite mixed reviews. Some predictions say that the bookings will be affected due to competition from KGF: Chapter 2 but the advance booking trends for the weekend say otherwise as seats are fast-filling in most regions.

What do you think about Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast box office collections? Let us know in the comments.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on the south industries

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence On His Son Sanjay’s Debut: “He Needs Time To Enter The Industry”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube