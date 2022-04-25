Actor Suriya’s 2020 released film Soorarai Pottru was an instant hit when it arrived on Amazon Prime Video. It was sad that the Sudha Kongara directorial was not released in theatres due to COVID-19. However, now everyone will get to relive the magic of the film, but this time in Hindi, as actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are set to remake the film.

For the unversed, the South film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Gopinath who dreams of launching his own airline service. The film as said above was a hit amongst the audiences, and now is set to be remade in Hindi. Read on to know more!

Actor Akshay Kumar recently took it to his Twitter account to share the amazing news of him and Radhika Madan along with director Sudha Kongara beginning a new venture by remaking Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru in Hindi. In the same tweet, he also asked his fans for their suggestion for the film’s title. His tweet read, “With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it… In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes.”

With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it 💫 In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nSUmWXbWlK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 25, 2022

While many were happy to hear the news of Soorarai Pottru’s remake, many were left upset by Akshay Kumar’s tweet. The reason for it is that Akki’s upcoming project after Bachchhan Paandey, is yet another remake and not an original. Expressing their displeasure over the same, many netizens took it to their Twitter handles to troll the actor for doing so.

Check the reactions out:

Sir ott pe release kar dena isko please… Ye #SooraraiPottru ki remake nahi chahiye already dekhi hui movie ko log kitni baar dekhenge… Hindi me available he youtube or Amazon prime pe kyu time waste kar rahe ho sir… 5-6 original movie karli he ab fresh script ka wait karo🥺 — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) April 25, 2022

Sir plz stop doing remakes Hame ab remake nahi original script chahiye Aise remake karte rahenge to kabhi bhi Hindi film industry aage nahi badh payegi hum sab pehle he Soorai pootru dekh chuke hai ab wahi film hindi me banana ka kya sense hai mujhe nahi pata Khair All the best — @Iamyuvi (@Iamyuvi11) April 25, 2022

Kya majbori hai remake karne ki….surya ka duplicate banne ki kya jarurat hai…original character iska surya hi rahega or ab original jaldi YouTube pe bhi aane vaali hai — Manoj Malik (@ManojMa13731379) April 25, 2022

One more remake that is already available in Hindi on YT. 😭 pic.twitter.com/LFFypcm2Av — K.U.M.A.R. (@iamtrlk) April 25, 2022

Why remake sir? Most of us have watched Surya Sorai Pottaru in OTT. We want to see only original stories. Are we not having enough good writers in hindi cinema? What different it will be from original? Why are you suddenly doing remakes? — Pankaj Kumar Sinha (@PankajK81742908) April 25, 2022

Sir please promise us that this will be the last remake in your filmography 🙏 — 𝑨𝑲𝑺𝑯𝑨𝒀 𝑲𝑼𝑴𝑨𝑹 𝑨𝑹𝑴𝒀 (@khiladi__sp) April 25, 2022

Title suggestion: Remake of Soorarai Pottru by copywood. Only people who are going to watch this film is critics and people without access to internet in North india. — Sunny Grande (@SunnyGrande4) April 25, 2022

One more remake…. Didn't we make enough remakes already. Why can't we have original ones? Half of the nation has already watched @Suriya_offl 's Soorarai Pottru. It's a 2020 hit.

Don't we have good scriptwriters? — Dhirendra kumar (@kdhirendra431) April 25, 2022

Are you excited to watch Akshay Kumar stepping into Suriya’s shoes for the remake of Soorarai Pottru? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

