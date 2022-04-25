Akshay Kumar Gets Brutally Trolled For Remaking Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, One Says 'Only People Who Will Watch This Is People Without Access To...'
Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Remake In Hindi Leads To Akshay Kumar Being Heavily Trolled For It(Pic Credit: Facebook, twitter, poster)

Actor Suriya’s 2020 released film Soorarai Pottru was an instant hit when it arrived on Amazon Prime Video. It was sad that the Sudha Kongara directorial was not released in theatres due to COVID-19. However, now everyone will get to relive the magic of the film, but this time in Hindi, as actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are set to remake the film.

For the unversed, the South film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Gopinath who dreams of launching his own airline service. The film as said above was a hit amongst the audiences, and now is set to be remade in Hindi. Read on to know more!

Actor Akshay Kumar recently took it to his Twitter account to share the amazing news of him and Radhika Madan along with director Sudha Kongara beginning a new venture by remaking Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru in Hindi. In the same tweet, he also asked his fans for their suggestion for the film’s title. His tweet read, “With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it… In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes.”

While many were happy to hear the news of Soorarai Pottru’s remake, many were left upset by Akshay Kumar’s tweet. The reason for it is that Akki’s upcoming project after Bachchhan Paandey, is yet another remake and not an original. Expressing their displeasure over the same, many netizens took it to their Twitter handles to troll the actor for doing so.

Check the reactions out:

Are you excited to watch Akshay Kumar stepping into Suriya’s shoes for the remake of Soorarai Pottru? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

