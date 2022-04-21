It’s raining records for KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi). The film has enjoyed an excellent Week One so far with one more day to go in the extended week. Released on a Thursday and after enjoying the biggest first day ever, the fastest century, the biggest weekend and then the fastest entry into the 200 Crore Club, the film has another feather up its cap. It is now the only movie to have achieved the 250 crores milestone in a matter of just one week, and in the process surpassed even Baahubali: The Conclusion. This isn’t all as it has turned out to be the only film to do that without a support of. A national holiday (though it was aided by partial holidays on Thursday and Friday).

While this Prashanth Neel directed film has managed to keep itself ahead of the SS Rajamouli film all this while, things won’t be the same again from this point on since latter was insane right though and never had its pace down. On the other hand the Yash starrer has seen some drops in the last couple of days, though not alarming at all. Still, that’s what makes the journey different when it comes to approaching a 400 Crores Club or a 500 Crore Club and while the Prabhas starrer did manage the matter, KGF Chapter 2 will still do good enough to achieve the former and eventually get heralded as an all time blockbuster.

Meanwhile, here is looking at the Week One collections of all the Bollywood blockbusters and it is heartening to see KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali – The Conclusion, two dubbed films from south, leading from the top, conveying how films and their subsequent success are turning out to be a national instead of a local phenomenon.

Biggest Week One of Hindi releases

KGF – Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 255.05 crores

Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 247 crores

Sultan – 208.82 crores

War – 208.05 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores

Sanju – 202.51 crores

Dangal – 193.53 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 184.62 crores

PK – 183 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 178.89 crores

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

