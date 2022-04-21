Rocky bhai has struck the chords, and how! KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, is living up to all its hype and excitement as unprecedented box office figures are being witnessed. The latest update suggests that the epic entertainer has zoomed past yet another milestone globally.

Advertisement

The box office picture is all about smiles as after a blockbuster RRR, Yash’s film is bringing in strong footfalls and some record-breaking numbers. The film is yet to complete its one week run but has already fetched a lot of feats both in India and globally. The latest update is about the film’s worldwide collection, and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

As per trade reports flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 has already hit the mark of 700 crores and currently stands at 716 crores* at the worldwide box office. Remember, the film enjoys an 8-day extended week, so now still a day is remaining for the week’s run. With a given pace, the film has a high chance of entering the 1000 crore club globally.

As of now, only three Indian films are part of it- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal and RRR.

Meanwhile, those who saw Prashanth Neel’s KGF 2 have seen a hint that the third instalment of the KGF franchise will also be made. Nobody expected the third chapter until now, but after getting a hint about it near the end of the first, everyone is excited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): With Over 165% Profit, Yash To Soon Turn ‘Super-Hit’ Into ‘Super-Duper-Hit’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube