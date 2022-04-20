KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash is ruling the box offices and how! It’s not even been a week since it hit the screens on April 14, the film has been grabbed the limelight for all the right reasons. Despite facing a clash with Beast, which release a day before its release and RRR, which has been doing wonders at the BO from past couple of weeks, KGF 2 continues to shatter not one but many records at the box office.

Advertisement

Within just 5 days of its release, the film earned 500 crores at the domestic box office becoming 5th film ever to do so. The other 4 films are Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR and 2.0.

Advertisement

Speaking about its Hindi version, as per the update for day 6, KGF 2 has made a total collection of 239.56 crores. Reportedly, the budget of the film was just 90 crore, following which its Return on Investment (RoI) is 149.56 crores. Convert it into a percentage, the ROI% of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) comes to 166.18%. Amazing, isn’t it

Ask us, Verdict: Super-Hit

But let us tell you the movie will earn the super-duper-hit tag once it crosses the 200% ROI mark and to earn 200% ROI mark it’ll have to earn 270 crore at the BO.

Interesting, right?

Speaking of the day-wise collection of KGF: Chapter 2, it earned 53.95 crores on Day 1, and collected 46.79 crores on Day 2 followed by 42.90 crores, 50.35 crores, 25.57 crores and 25 crores on Day 3, 4 and 5, and 6 respectively.

Meanwhile, the KGF: Chapter 2’s craze is touching the sky. A while back we told you that KGF craze just got international when international Football team Manchester City paid tribute to Yash starrer in their own swag.

Sharing the collage photos starrer featuring Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan and Phil Foden. The caption of the post read, “Our own KGF.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

Coming back, stay tuned to know further about KGF’s profitable earnings!

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Surpasses Baahubali: The Beginning’s 650 Crores, Is Now 8th Highest-Grossing Indian Movie Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube