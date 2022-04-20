KGF Chapter 2 is not only just a film, but the Yash starrer has also become a brand and people from across the world are praising the action-thriller movie. The film’s fever has not only gripped the nation’s interest but even internationally people can’t stop talking about it. Most recently, the English Premier League football team, Manchester City gave an interesting tribute to the Kannada film with their own star players. Scroll down below to know more.

The Prashanth Neel directorial has already shattered the box office records after the Hindi version of the film collects over 240 crores in India within a few days. Apart from the lead star, the movie also features, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Earlier RRR’s fever gripped Manchester United after they shared a special poster featuring manager Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo and named it ‘Ralf Ragnick’s Reds’. Similarly, now Manchester City shared a poster of their own version of Yash starrer featuring Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan and Phil Foden and captioned the post, “Our own KGF.”

Looking at the delightful tribute to KGF: Chapter 2, the Hindi presenter of the Prashanth Neel directorial Excel Entertainment’s Farhan Akhtar commented on the post and wrote, “Brilliant.” Even the official Twitter page of the production shared the image of Manchester City and wrote, “This is Gold.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

Even fans were delighted to see the tribute by the English Premier League football team. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “KGF EFFECT IN ENGLAND,” another wrote, “Now KGF rules of Indian Film Industry-this City(kgf) rules the Premier league,” a third user wrote, “This is why we love this club. Your love and respect to the fans is truly admirable,” a fourth user wrote, “Power of Kannada industry,” a fifth user wrote, “The man who promised one day I will took the kannada industry to international level he proved today love you.”

On the other hand, KGF Chapter 2 makers held a special screening of Yash starrer in the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) bio-bubble in Mumbai. Later, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt were also seen cheering for RCB at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai against Lucknow Super Giants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

