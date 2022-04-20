Actor Ram Charan, whose popularity continues to grow after the release of director SS Rajamouli’s epic ‘RRR’, has got his chef to whip up delicious meals for BSF jawans stationed at the BSF campus in the Khasa area in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Sources close to the actor say that Ram Charan, who is shooting in Punjab for the last few days for director Shankar’s upcoming film, also paid a visit to the campus and spent quality time with the real heroes of the country.

Advertisement

The actor, it is believed, got his chef from Hyderabad to come to Amritsar and cook a hearty meal at the mess in the campus for the personnel there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Needless to say, the jawans were delighted to meet and spend time with Ram Charan.

Sources point out that the actor is clearly overwhelmed by the love that is being shown to him in Punjab. The actor has also hosted a ‘langar’ at the Golden Temple as a mark of gratitude.

Must Read: Mahesh Babu Adds Audi E-Tron Worth Whopping 1 Crore To His Car Collection!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube