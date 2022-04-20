KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Day 7 (Hindi) Early Trends: There’s absolutely no stopped for Yash aka Rocky Bhai. The film hit the screens on April 14 marking a face-off with blockbuster RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and Vijay Thalapathy starrer Beast. While SS Rajamouli’s directorial continues to rule the BO, Beast is finding it hard to survive.

KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed the 500 crore mark in all languages at the Indian box-office following which it became the 5th film ever to do so. The other 4 films ahead of KGF 2, as of now, are Baahubali 2, 2.0, Dangal and RRR.

Looks like, KGF: Chapter 2 continues to dominate the box office. to As per early trends flowing in the KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) earned around 15-17 crores* on its first Wednesday. With the latest numbers, its total collection now stands at 254.56-256.56 crores at the box office. Yes! With today’s earnings, the film will finally cross the 250 crore mark.

Also, looks like, with just tomorrow’s collections, KGF 2 (Hindi) will easily surpass RRR’s lifetime collection. The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli directorial garnered a total collection of 255 crores, till yesterday.

Talking about its day-wise collection, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) broke every record on the first day itself when it crossed the 50 crore mark and earned 53.95 crores nett on day 1. Yash’s Rocky Bhai continued to maintain the pace throughout. The film garnered 46.79 crores on Day 2 and 42.90 crores, 50.35 crores, 25.57 crores and 25 crores on Day 3, 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

Like we told you yesterday, KGF 2, which is doing wonders in all languages might cross Dangal’s lifetime business as it’s expected to earn 270 crores.

