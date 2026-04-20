Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is holding its ground at the box office, but when compared to the humongous legacy of the first installment, the numbers seem to have a huge gap at least at the ticket window. As the film enters its 5th weekend, the comparison with part 1 paints a surprising picture!

Part 1 VS Part 2 – A 46% Gap!

According to the BookMyShow numbers, the sequel to the spy thriller has recorded a total of 2.40 lakh ticket sales in its fifth weekend. While this is a huge number for any big-budget sequel in its second month, it looks pale when placed next to the original Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar VS Dhurandhar 2 Box Office – 5th Weekend

The first part recorded a staggering 4.59 lakh tickets during its 5th weekend, which means Dhurandhar 2 has fallen short of the original by nearly 46%. Ranveer Singh’s eendhan was clearly not enough to surpass the first film! On its 5th Sunday alone, Dhurandhar 2 sold 77K tickets. To give you perspective, the original Dhurandhar was selling nearly double that at 148K on its 5th Sunday.

Currently, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller sequel sits at the 7th spot when it comes to the 5th weekend ticket sales of Indian films on BMS. Check out the list.

Dhurandhar: 4.59 lakh Chhaava: 4.41 lakh Mahavatar Narsimha: 2.96 lakh Stree 2: 2.94 lakh Laalo: 2.88 lakh Pushpa 2: 2.44 lakh Dhurandhar 2: 2.40 lakh Kantara Chapter 1: 2.08 lakh Kalki 2898 AD: 1.62 lakh Jawan: 1.39 lakh

When it comes to the 5th Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 again finds itself at the 7th position. While it managed to beat Kantara Chapter 1 and Kalki 2898 AD, it stayed significantly behind the top films, which crossed the 100K mark!

Check out the 5th Sunday ticket sales of Indian films on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 148K Chhaava: 133K Laalo: 114K Stree 2: 108K Mahavatar Narsimha: 101K Pushpa 2: 98K Dhurandhar 2: 77K Kalki 2898 AD | Kantara Chapter 1: 63K Manjummel Boys: 52K Jawan: 50K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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