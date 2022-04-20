KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is enjoying a glorious ride at the Indian box office. After taking a historic start, the film is doing enough on its weekdays and grabbing a big number of footfalls. With each day, it is achieving multiple feats and now, a 500 crore milestone is set to be touched.

It was yesterday, KGF surpassed biggies like Dangal, 2.0 and Baahubali: The Beginning at the Indian box office. Now, even though the next target is far away, the epic actioner is all set to add one more feather to its hat. The film is the third-highest grosser ever in the history of Indian cinema thanks to its record-breaking pace.

As per trade reports, KGF Chapter 2 has done a business of 38-41 crores on its day 6 i.e. first Tuesday. It’s a fall from 49 crores on Monday, but still, those are huge figures for weekdays. The grand Indian total now stands at 467.50-470.50 crores (all languages). It is expected to enter into 500 crore club today, thus becoming only the third Indian film to do so after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR.

Let’s see how far KGF Chapter 2 goes in its box office journey.

Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel recently heaped praises on superstar Yash for taking the franchise ‘KGF’ to a new high. He says the only person who had the vision to see the success of the film was the actor, who has gained major fandom, courtesy of his portrayal as the rugged and fierce Rocky.

