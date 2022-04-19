Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers Of 2022

Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with the highest opening weekend business this year.
Have a look at the highest opening weekend grossers of 2022:
|Rank
|Collections
|KGF 2
|143.64 cr (4-day)
|RRR
|74.50 cr
|Gangubai Kathiawadi
|39.12 cr
|Bachchhan Paandey
|37.25 cr
|The Kashmir Files
|26.05 cr
|The Batman
|25.00 cr
|Radhe Shyam
|14.50 cr
|Attack
|11.51 cr
|Badhaai Do
|07.82 cr
|Jhund
|06.50 cr
