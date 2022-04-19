Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers Of 2022
Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers Of 2022(Photo Credit: Poster From Movie)

Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of Bollywood films with the highest opening weekend business this year.

Advertisement

Have a look at the highest opening weekend grossers of 2022:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

RankCollections
KGF 2
143.64 cr (4-day)
RRR
74.50 cr
Gangubai Kathiawadi39.12 cr
Bachchhan Paandey37.25 cr
The Kashmir Files26.05 cr
The Batman25.00 cr
Radhe Shyam14.50 cr
Attack11.51 cr
Badhaai Do07.82 cr
Jhund 06.50 cr

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out