KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 6 (Hindi) Early Trends: Just like its first part, the Yash starrer has managed to make a special place in fans’ hearts. The film hit the screens on April 14 and within just 6 days of its release, the film has shattered many records at the box office. KGF’s 2nd instalment is receiving rave reviews and the actor’s performance is being lauded by one and all in the industry. Not only at the domestic box office, KGF: Chapter 2 is creating ripples across the globe.

Co-starring Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, the film is helmed by Prashant Neel. As of now, its Hindi version has collection of 219.56 crores at the box office.

As per early trends flowing in, KGF: Chapter 2’s Hindi version has managed to collect 19-21 crores on day 6 of its release. With its latest collections, its total collections now stand at 238.56-240.56 crores. The film seems to inch closer to the 250 crore mark and surpass RRR’s lifetime collections. Yes, you heard that right! If Yash’s Rocky Bhai manages to earn the above-said numbers, then within a day or two it will surpass SS Rajamouli directorial RRR (Hindi) lifetime collection which currently stands at 255.04 crores.

Speaking about its day-wise collections, KGF: Chapter 2, Yash starrer shattered many records on the very first day at the box office. The film earned 53.95 crores on Day 1, followed by 46.79 crores on Day 2 and 42.90 crores, 50.35 crores, 25.57 crores on Day 3, 4 and 5, respectively. RRR, on the other hand, crossed 255.04 mark today, i.e, in its 4th week.

KGF is expected to earn 270 crores this week and might cross Dangal’s lifetime business if it continues to maintain the same pace.

