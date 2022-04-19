It’s a storm of South origin films that has taken over the entire nation. In international markets too, these films are doing wonders and SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the best examples of it. Now, as per the latest development, the magnum opus is on its way to outdoing Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film.

After the mega-success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Rajamouli’s RRR had a good pre-release hype among the Hindi audience. It did live up to its expectations, which is clearly seen from the box office numbers and footfalls. Now, we have got our hands on the film’s overseas numbers too and the global total is just outstanding.

As per trade reports, RRR’s Hindi version has accumulated around 15.26 crores gross. If we add 299.53 crores gross of Indian collection, the worldwide total stands at 314.76 crores gross. With this number, it has surpassed the numbers of Good Newwz (311.27 crores) and Golmaal Again (310.67 crores) and is all set to beat the collections of Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores).

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR released on 25th March and stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in key roles. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameos.

Meanwhile, not long after Jr NTR was questioned about Ram Charan walking away with all the accolades, director SS Rajamouli was also asked if he feels the same way.

When asked about Ram Charan stealing the show in ‘RRR,’ the master filmmaker stated that the duo justified their respective roles equally. “It breaks my heart to think of crediting one of them for the movie’s success,” Rajamouli said. (via IANS)

