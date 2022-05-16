Actress and model Ameesha Patel is one of the well-known artists in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with the romantic thriller blockbuster Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000. However, she rose to prominence with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released the following year.

She has been part of several successful films but more than her films, she is known for her controversies as well. Back in 2006, she landed in trouble with Air India airlines for allegedly misbehaving with a staff. Scroll down to know more.

A police complaint was filed against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel and her friend Sejal Shah by Air India staffer, according to The Times of India. The employee alleged that Ameesha and her friend, who were flying to the US, got verbally abusive and even threatened to hit her.

The report also quoted a source as saying “Patel called an airline check-in staffer ‘a b***h’ and threatened to hit her. She said she would complain to civil aviation minister Praful Patel and see that the AI staffer lost her job. The actor was in a bad mood right from the start but when her friend, who was not a frequent flier, was denied a frequent-flier form, she got really abusive.”

Ameesha Patel’s alleged abusive behaviour forced other passengers into summoning the security guards of the CISF. The airline staffer filed a police complaint against the two at Sahar police station. Later, when the Race 2 actress came to know about the complaint she was shocked.

Patel said, “In fact, we were planning to file a complaint against them for rude behaviour. They are only trying to safeguard themselves by filing such a false complaint against us. We kept on telling the ground staff about a drunken fat man who was misbehaving with us but they did not pay any heed to our complaint. Even the lady at the counter was rude to us.”

Actress Ameesha Patel and her companion Shejal Shah were booked on a Mumbai-Paris-Newark flight. An argument ensued after Patel asked the Air India staffer to upgrade Shejal from economy to first class.

