Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most celebrated female actors of the current generation who often leaves us stunned with her outfits. The actress does not shy away from experimenting and bodycon dresses seem to be her thing. In a recent turn of events, Janhvi was spotted wearing a little black dress but looks like a part of the internet did not approve of her look. Some people ended up trolling her mercilessly while others came out in support of her, calling it bold and fashionable.

For the unversed, Janhvi has been working on a series of films since the last few months and some of them are scheduled to hit the theatres soon. She will soon be featuring in the film Mr and Mrs Mahi which has been slated to release in October this year. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role and is expected to be based on former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. It has been directed by Sharan Sharam and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

In a recent turn of events, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city donning a stunning black dress which ended mid-way through her thighs. It also had an added hip-high slit which made it stand out even more. It had a lacy lining around the hem and the neckline, topped up with thin straps in sleeves.

Janhvi Kapoor decided to let her outfit speak for the night, keeping her makeup simple with a light pink nude lipstick and almost no eye makeup. Have a look.

Even though some people liked her attire, there were a few who did not approve of it. They felt that the outfit looked like underwear and not something to be worn outside of home.

“That is an undergarment😂😂😂”, a comment read.

“Pulling the dress from everywhere! Then wear at least what makes u comfortable”, a troll wrote

“Didn’t get a better dress than wearing a long spaghetti”, another one said.

“literally in lingerie”, another hater wrote.

