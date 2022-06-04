The world is still grieving the passing away of celebrated young singer Sidhu Moose Wala and artists from all across the globe are paying tribute to him on social media. Now during the green carpet event of IIFA, actress Sara Ali Khan who also shared an Instagram story on Moose Wala spoke about his untimely demise. Netizens are now reacting to Sara’s video and trolling her for the same on the internet. Scroll below to watch the video.

Sidhu was assassinated on May 29th, 2022, in his SUV and later Lawrence Bishnoi gang took the responsibility of his murder on a Facebook profile. Ever since then police have been investigating the case and yesterday Sidhu’s father met Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann.

Now, Sara Ali Khan appeared on the green carpet of IIFA which is taking place in Dubai and was asked about Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely demise by the media. Reacting to the same, the Kedarnath actress called it, “I think it’s just thoroughly heartbreaking, what happened. Bohot bura hua, jo hua. Aur iske alawa main aur kya keh sakti hu.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s video here:

Sara Ali Khan reacting to Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely demise is how every artist in the industry is feeling right now.

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram said, “Abe aise gawaro se question kyu puchte ho😂” Another user commented, “She gives 0 f**** about sidhu . Thank you” A third user commented, “Surely these actors will show sadness, and can they say that he was killed intentionally .. Of course they will not speak?🙌🙌💔💔” A fourth user commented, “Why don’t you talk about Sushant Bhai at that time?”

What are your thoughts on Sara’s reaction to Sidhu’s assassination? Tell us in the comments below.

