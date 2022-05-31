9 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: The 'Golden Couple' Of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & A Whole Lot Of Love!

One of the most popular Hindi films of all time and an important one in the landscape of pop culture in India, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, today completes 9 years!

Advertisement

Apart from the many reasons to celebrate the blockbuster and the impact it made especially on young-India, we also celebrate the film’s leads, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, who cemented their position as one of cinema’s golden couples with the film.

Advertisement

An iconic onscreen couple ‘Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone’ of their time after films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha and YJHD the actors had audiences rooting for them and also massively contributed to the success of the film.

Over the years Bollywood has seen many iconic onscreen couples like Nargis and Raj Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, Madhubala and Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, Karishma Kapoor and Govinda among others, however, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were the ultimate onscreen pair of their generation, infusing charm, charisma, emotions and humour with their camaraderie and chemistry on screen.

In fact, director Ayan Mukerji shared an interesting insight on how Naina (Deepika Padukone) was the yang to Bunny’s (Ranbir Kapoor) yin. He said, “Deepika holds her own against Ranbir. People fell in love with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge because of Kajol, because of the way she falls in love with him. It’s the same with Ranbir. You love him because of Deepika.”

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram