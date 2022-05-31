Brahmastra is one of the few movies which has been in the news for more than two years as its completion itself took a long time. With the 2 years long pandemic, the makers had to push the date several times before settling with 9 September 2022, as the release. In a recent turn of events, the first-ever teaser of the film was dropped by the team and looks like the viewers have mixed reactions to it. Actor Mouni Roy, who plays a key role in the film, seems to be receiving plenty of negative reviews for her role in the film.

For the unversed, the teaser of this upcoming mythological drama was released on 31st May and it introduces a series of important characters from the trilogy. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play the lead role in this Ayan Mukerji directorial and viewers also get a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film. Apart from this, there have also been heavy rumours about Shah Rukh Khan playing part in the movie but no official confirmation has been made yet.

When it comes to Mouni Roy’s character, rumour has it that she will be playing the main antagonist in the movie. In the teaser, she can be seen wearing a dark maroon gown while walking through with a stern or rather an evil expression on her face. Her makeup is loud and in one of the scenes, her eyeballs can be seen lighting up in red colour, as an indication of power and transformation.

Mouni Roy’s attire seems to be receiving quite some flak from the audience who feel she looks like the red priestess or Melisandre from Game of Thrones. Others have compared her to Wanda from the Marvel universe, highlighting the similarities between her and Scarlet Witch.

In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours!✨ But before that, don’t miss the Brahmāstra TRAILER on JUNE 15TH!#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/xsU8khv5fr — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 31, 2022

“She could have jut removed makeup”, a comment read

“Garibo Ki Wanda”, another one said

“Chudail lagri hai”, a troll wrote

“Inspired from Naagin”, another on said

