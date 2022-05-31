Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa, popularly known as Guru Randhawa is one of the most prominent singers in the country. Not just in India, his songs are famous all over the world. Being one of the top artists, Guru has made a humongous net worth which is $5.5 Million (Rs. 41 Crore). With such massive net worth, let’s have a look at some of the luxurious car collections of the Punjabi singer. Scroll below to know more.

Interestingly, the singer received his stage name ‘Guru’ from the rapper Bohemia. Although he’s actively creating music since 2012, but the artist gained recognition after he created Patola which went on to become a rage among netizens. Later he made some chartbuster tracks like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Daaru Wargi, Suit, Ban Ja Rani and many more. Now let’s, see some of his swanky vehicles.

Mercedes C Class

As per CarWale, the Yellow Merc that Guru Randhawa owns costs somewhere between Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 1.4 crores. The car is special for the singer because the vehicle from the brand was his first car. A few years back, Guru shared the picture with his C Class and wrote, “This is an emotional post for me. My first Mercedes that i bought with all your love and support is looking damn cool today and i will keep this with me forever.”

BMW 3 Series GT

Guru Randhawa has BMW 3 Series GT which costs around Rs 50.93 Lakh and goes upto Rs 61.24 Lakh. The vehicle is a comfortable sedan which is available in 3 variants: Sport, Luxury Line and M Sport.

Dodge Challenger SRT

Among all the vehicles, Dodge is Guru’s favourite car and the SRT in the name stands, for Street and Racing Technology. The swanky vehicle costs between Rs 45 and Rs 50 lakhs.

Range Rover Evoque

After a few sedans, Guru Randhawa also owns an SUV. The price of the Evoque starts at Rs 69.99 Lakh and goes upto ₹ 69.99 Lakh.

Lamborghini Gallardo

Last but not the least, the Gallardo which was originally Orange but later Guru changed the colour to Black. The beast that costs over Rs 2 crores has been discontinued. In 2019, the singer took to his Twitter and shared the good news of buying a brand new Lambo.

Guru Randhawa wrote, “New ride from today @Lamborghini Gallardo, Thank you God, Mom Dad, My brother, my Team and all my fans and friends for making me capable of achieving everything in life including this new toy.”

