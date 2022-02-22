Punjabi pop artist Guru Randhawa, who is gearing up for a full-length 7-song album, gave a sneak peek into the new album and also announced the name of the album as Unstoppable on Monday.

Advertisement

He took to his social media to share a few details about one of the songs from the album titled, Signs. Guru wrote in the caption, “‘SIGNS’ from the upcoming album ‘UNSTOPPABLE’. I can’t wait to show you guys the magic we did on 7 songs. I think with this I am announcing my album (sic).”

Advertisement

In the video, Guru Randhawa can be seen approaching his cruiser bike before he zooms off in the arid land captured beautifully through a bird eye shot. The glimpse of the song gives an idea about it being a blend of Punjabi folk blended with electronic music tied neatly by a soothing melody and prominent snare beats at the end of each bar.

Recently, Guru Randhawa’s dance number ‘Dance Meri Rani‘ featuring Nora Fatehi, received a lot of positive responses from music lovers.

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Looks Uber-Hot In A Front Mini-Slit One Piece At Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar’s Wedding; Flaunts LV Purse Worth A ‘Kidney’ For Many!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube