Actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Nikamma’, revealed that he re-watched a lot of films starring Govinda to get into the skin of his character in his upcoming film.

Advertisement

Sharing about his preparation process for ‘Nikamma’, the actor said: “The genre of this film is so different from the other genres that I’ve done. I definitely needed a lot of workshops with Sabbir sir, to cater to this character. I watched a lot of commercial cinema, I really enjoyed re-watching a lot of Govinda sir’s films. He’s supremely talented and I enjoyed my afternoons, re-watching his films.”

Advertisement

Driven by Abhimanyu Dassani’s character Adi, the film reveals the story of a young, jobless, carefree boy who transforms into the responsible and reliable person when it comes to his family.

Co-starring Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty, ‘Nikamma’ is directed by Sabbir Khan and is slated to release on June 3, 2022.

Abhimanyu Dassani, who’s gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Nikamma’, spoke about his experience of working on the film with his co-actor Shilpa Shetty, at the trailer launch of the film.

The actor shared that Shilpa, who makes her comeback after 14 years with the film, lifts up the mood of the place the moment she walks in. He told the media, “Even after all these years, she has a childlike curiosity towards her work which is something I really appreciate and wish to cultivate for myself.”

He further said, “We both jammed on fitness. I had to gain ten kilos for the film,” to which Shilpa interjected by joking, “kitna khata hai ye (how much does he eat!).”

Sharing what he has learnt from Shilpa when it comes to fitness and diet, Abhimanyu said that he has learnt to enjoy every meal, “During the filming we had a blast as we went around the city of Lucknow and gorged on local delicacies from Sunday to Friday.”

Must Read: Sequel To Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn’s Raajneeti Is Happening, Confirms Prakash Jha While Making Big Revelation About The Script

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram