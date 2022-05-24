Police in Hyderabad booked filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly cheating a production house to the tune of Rs 56 lakh.

Advertisement

On a complaint lodged by Koppada Sekhar Raju of Sekhara Art Creations, a case was booked at Miyapur Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that Ram Gopal Varma borrowed money from him for producing a movie ‘Disha’ with a promise to return it before the release of the said movie but did not repay.

The movie was based on the 2019 gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor near Hyderabad carried out by four persons, who were later killed by police in an alleged encounter.

Raju told police that got acquainted with Ram Gopal Varma through a common friend Ramana Reddy a few years ago.

The complainant stated that he gave Rs 8 lakh in January 2020 and another Rs 20 lakh a few days later.

Ram Gopal Varma, as the filmmaker is popularly known, promised to repay the amount in six months. Raju said RGV approached him in February 2020 and borrowed another Rs 28 lakh citing financial problems.

The complainant told police that RGV promised to repay the total amount on or before the release of the movie but in January 2021 he later learnt that the filmmaker was not the producer of the movie.

He alleged that Ram Gopal Varma cheated him.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) was registered against RGV.

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Was Rejected After His Screen Test For ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’: “Apparently, I Was Crap, So They Removed Me”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram