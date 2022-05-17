Here’s presenting the much-anticipated trailer of Nikamma starring Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty!!

A Sabbir Khan directorial, Nikamma, is touted to be the action entertainer of the year, bringing Abhimanyu in a fierce and full of action avatar!

The internet sensation, Shirley Setia who started her journey by singing, will be making her big screen debut with Nikamma. The on-screen chemistry of Abhimanyu and Shirley will be something to look out for in the film!

The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty is seen donning a saree, going completely de-glam, and will be seen in a role that she is never done before!

The massy action entertainer will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

