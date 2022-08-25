Actor and writer Zeishan Quadri is well known for his role as ‘Definite’ in Gangs of Wasseypur. He also co-wrote the screenplay for the Bollywood crime genre film. Now the latest report claims that the actor has been charged with cheating by Malad Police.

As per the case filed by the police, the actor-writer has been accused of stealing an Audi car worth Rs 38 lakh from the producer of the popular crime TV serial ‘Crime Patrol’. The producer has now opened up about how she was cheated by the actor. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Crime Patrol producer Shalini Chaudhary said, “Me and my two kids live in Malad. I have a company named “Shalini Choudhary Films. In the year 2017, I was introduced to Zeishan Quadri, an actor, and writer at that time. He needed finance for Sony Entertainment’s show Crime Patrol. He has a company “Friday to Friday” in which his so-called wife, Mrs. Priyanka Bassi was a partner. I knew him too, we did a ‘crime patrol’ show together, and a film called ‘Halahal’ for his company. So I had some confidence in him.”

She then further explained that Quadri and his wife wanted to do a comedy show ‘April’ with her. Since he didn’t have a car for work, he reportedly requested a car from her. “He won my trust, and then Zeishan Quadri and Priyanka Bassi took my car Audi-A6, number MH14 FM 3212. I trusted them because he promised to make me a partner in the said comedy show,” she said.

Following this, Crime Patrol producer Shalini Chaudhary tried to get in touch with Zeishan and his wife multiple times through WhatsApp and text messages to inquire about the car but he did not respond to it. A few days later she came to know that Gangs of Wasseypur actor had sold her car to someone for Rs. 12 lakh. It is only then she realised she was cheated.

“When I told Zeishan about filing a complaint at the police station, he threatened to kill me and made threatening calls from many people. I tried to file an FIR against Zeishan Quadri and Priyanka Bassi many times, but because of his influence, FIR didn’t get registered. Then I came to know from the RTO office that my Audi car has been sold by deducting NOC after forged documents and forged sign and entered Chandigarh number. After that I got a call from Zeishan’s lawyer that I should settle the matter, now I won’t get the car back, then I met DCP Vishal Thakur ji. He helped me a lot, I got my FIR registered immediately, and I thank him for his help,” Shalini concluded.

