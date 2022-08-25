It’s almost gonna be a year since Sidharth Shukla’s sudden passing. The actor might not be physically present with us but his amazing stories and memories always manage to warm our hearts. Many of his industry colleagues have shared their stories about how perfect of a man he is. Today his Broken But Beautiful 3 co-star Manvir Singh spoke about their camaraderie.

The Balika Vadhu actor passed away last year on September 2 2021 after suffering a massive heart attack at the mere age of 40. His fans and industry peers were left shell-shocked and numb after hearing the news of his untimely death.

Now, during a recent conversation with BollywoodLife, Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3 co-star Manvir Singh now opened up on working with the Bigg Boss season 13 winner and how they bonded on the sets of the web show. He said, “You know, I had some preconceived notions about Sidharth. I thought he did be a little snobbish given his successful stint on TV, and decade long career, but I was mistaken. He welcomed me with a warm heart and we bonded like friends in no time.”

Manvir Singh also revealed that Sidharth Shukla was a very private person and loved seeing the memes and fan edits made by his fans on him during his stay at Bigg Boss house. Manvir said, “Honestly, I did not watch much of Bigg Boss but I knew that he was famous given how he trended on Twitter. But Sid loved to watch his memes and fan-made edits when he had the time. In fact, we would watch them together.”

“After watching some of the edits, I checked out more videos on YouTube. There was nothing fake about Sidharth. What people saw in Bigg Boss 13 was what we saw. He was a private person, and very clued into his craft. His funda is clear you don’t mess with me, I won’t bother you. I guess it was his relatable and organic personality that made him a heartthrob,” he added.

Manvir also went on to say how Sidharth Shukla’s death is indeed tragic but his aura is ‘unbeatable’, he said, “Sidharth’s popularity has made me believe that a star is born, and cannot be created. It has also reaffirmed my belief that a star lives on long after he is physically gone from this world.”

We truly miss Sidharth Shukla today!

