Nikki Tamboli has channelled her inner seductress in her recent not-so-desi look. The Bigg Boss 14 diva left very less for imagination as she left hearts racing in a fluorescent yellow saree. Not only did it have the tiniest blouse, this one is unique attire with a thigh-high slit. Scroll below for all the fashionista details!

Recently, Nikki had been in the news over her alleged affair with Manash Shah. He’s a 28-year-old, entrepreneur by profession. The actress had shared a picture with him on his birthday and declared him as her ‘lover’ and ‘best friend’, which sparked the dating rumours.

Coming back to the point, Nikki Tamboli shared hot as hell set of pictures on her Instagram yesterday. The beauty was seen dressed in glazed yellow attire that gave the appearance of a saree. It had a one-sided detailing that came across like a pallu and the detailing across the waist gave it the desi appearance. The thigh-high slit made the look stand out.

But what truly oozed oomph was the tiny blouse. The deep-plunging neckline piece had fancy prints on it. There were yellow straps that ran towards the back, giving it a partially-backless vibe. Nikki Tamboli left her tresses in loose waves and opted for n*de tones for her makeup.

The fluorescent outfit was made the focus with no jewellery and Nikki Tamboli completed her eye-popping look with n*de heels.

One cannot help but mention how the outfit flaunted her perfectly toned body and made for a racy appearance.

Even Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and close friend Rubina Dilaik took to the comments section and declared her look “S*xyyy.” Many other fans took to the comment section and praised Nikki Tamboli.

