Chocolate boy of Bollywood Ayushmann Khurrana has never failed to leave us super impressed with his witty films. One such witty film of his was the 2019 released Dream Girl starring him with Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster success and the makers of the film are all set to come up with its sequel, Dream Girl 2.

The female lead of the upcoming film went on to be a topic of discussion as names like Sara Ali Khan and Tejasswi Prakash popped up according to reports. However, it looked like those weren’t true. Not Sara or Teja but as per a recent scoop, this famous star kid has bagged the lead role alongside Ayushmann.

As mentioned above that the Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Dream Girl was a massive hit and effortlessly impressed the fans with its plot Now that the movie is set to have a sequel added to its name, makers have decided to bring back Ayushmann for the lead role. However, are brainstorming on who to cast opposite him for the film. Bigg Boss and Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash or the Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan were making headlines for reportedly romancing Khurrana in the film. However, as per recent reports by Pinkvilla, not Sara or Teja, but Ananya Panday will be playing the lead opposite the Nautanki Sala actor in Dream Girl 2.

Yes, you read that absolutely right. According to the report, when the makers pitched the story of Dream Girl 2 to Ananya Panday, she readily agreed to work with them and Ayushmann Khurrana in the film.

Meanwhile, Ananya is busy promoting her upcoming film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 25th.

Would you love to see Ayushmann Khurrana sharing screen space with Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

