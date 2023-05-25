Emilia Clarke is today a household name thanks to her performance in films and shows like Game of Thrones, Me Before You, Terminator Genisys, Solo: A Star Wars Story and more. The actress, who is known for her fashion sense, is just like us, and we know it thanks to the emotional breakdown she had when her brother gifted her a prop that belonged to Queen Daenerys Targaryen.

As per the actress’ previous confession, her brother made her cry on Christmas when he gifted her a GOT prop he swiped from the sets. Read on to know all about the prop and exactly how she felt receiving it.

While on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Emilia Clarke recalled her brother – a Game Of Thrones camera department member- giving her a GoT prop as a gift, making her cry. Recalling the stolen item her brother gave her on Christmas, the ‘Mother of Dragons’ once said, “My amazing brother, who’s in the camera department and worked on the show as well, gave me the best Christmas present ever.”

Emilia Clarke continued, “In one of the battle scenes, he got a mate of a mate…he got one of the Targaryen flags. So I opened it this Christmas and just burst into tears! So that’s going up in pride of place.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the only Game Of Thrones prop the Queen Daenerys of the House Targaryen – the First of Her Name, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons and more titles bearer, has. As per her confessions, the actress repeatedly asked the production team permission to take home pieces of Daenerys Targaryen’s wardrobe and other items.

Emilia Clarke once said, “I keep asking Game of Thrones, ‘Please, can I have a wig? A coat?!’ I had eight.” With this House Targaryen flag, Emilia now has (at least) 9 Game Of Thrones keepsakes.

