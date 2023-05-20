Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – are the two most controversial names that stirred up the Hollywood industry with their defamation case trial and their contentious allegations. However, there was a time when these two were madly in love with each other and were one of the IT couples in Hollywood. They fell in love while doing a movie named The Rum Diary back in 2011. They had got married in 2015 and, later in 2017, chose to part ways.

Did you know during their time together, before their ugly divorce and defamation suit, Depp and Heard had nicknames for each other? Yes, that’s right. Keep scrolling to read this throwback story.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary when he realised he had feelings for Amber Heard while kissing her in a scene. He had disclosed that he “felt something he shouldn’t be feeling”, and later, when Amber came in his trailer, they had kissed in real life too, admitting their feelings for each other.

As quoted in a Pinkvilla report, Johnny Depp once recalled how amazing it was at the beginning of their relationship. He shared that he felt it was “too good to be true” and revealed, “She (Amber Heard) was attentive, she was loving, she was smart, she was funny, she was understanding. We had many things in common, certainly blues music, and literature. For that year, or year and a half it was amazing.”

He further mentioned that he used to call Amber Heard ‘Slim’ while she nicknamed him ‘Steve’ referring to the movie To Have and Have Not. However, soon when Amber’s behaviour started to change it started to affect their relationship. Johnny Depp had revealed, “From the beginning of our relationship for a good year and a half she was wonderful and then things just started to change or things started to reveal themselves is a better way to put it.”

Well, now they have been separated for years, and Amber even lost the defamation trial against Depp. However, there was love in between them once.

