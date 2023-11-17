It’s never easy to write about your own son’s death, but just a few hours back, popular comedian and actor Dana Carvey, who is known for his contribution to Saturday Night Live, took to his Instagram handle to announce his son’s demise and share some of his memories. Dana’s eldest son, Dex Carvey, died of an ‘accidental’ drug overdose on Wednesday. Scroll ahead to know what the post read.

Dana and Dex were very close, and Dex was even walking in his father’s footsteps to make it big in the comic industry with his acting skills and comic timing. Back in 2016, he had even opened for his father in his Netflix show, ‘Straight White Male’ and received a lot of applause for his 6-minute set. Dex’s younger brother, Thomas Carvey, is also an aspiring comedian.

Now, coming back to the heartfelt post shared by Dana Carvey, where he and his wife Paula jointly wrote, “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things–music, art, film making, comedy–and pursued all of them passionately, It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life.”

Their note further continued, “And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever.”

As per reports stated in TMZ, the SNL star’s eldest son was found locked inside his bathroom unresponsive in his Los Angeles home when his girlfriend called the paramedics. TMZ’s sources admitted that the paramedics tried their best to revive the son of the comedian star but couldn’t, and he was pronounced dead there. An autopsy has been done, but we’re still waiting on his death report as his toxicology tests are pending.

If you know anyone who is suffering from drug consumption, please help them right away.

We hope Dana Carvey and Paula Zwagerman may find strength in them to go through this dark phase. Rest in peace, Dex Carvey.

