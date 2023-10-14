Bella Ramsey “never wanted” to grow up.

The 20-year-old star shot to fame as a child with roles in programmes like ‘Game of Thrones‘ and ‘The Worst Witch’ but feels “disgusted” now that the teenage years are in the past.

Bella told The Guardian: “My whole family is very musical and creative – my parents met through music … But we were so far removed from the film and TV industry. We didn’t know anyone in it.

“I never wanted to grow up because I thought you lose privileges when you do. But now I realise you gain them – you can vote and drive and be independent. I’m excited about the future, actually. Time was the first show I’ve done on my own. My mum didn’t come on set with me. It was a big experience in many ways. I was ready to move on my own.

“But I read an article about how neuroscientists say you don’t become an adult before 30 – we’re just kids always, I think. It’s just our bodies that age.”

However, the ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ star has enjoyed a “cushioned journey” into the spotlight and is surrounded by a “protective” bunch of people.

Bella added: “My journey has been very cushioned. I have been fortunate to work with people who are fiercely protective of me. I hear horror stories of people in the industry. I’ve had some massive challenges and traumas, as everyone has, but for the most part I’ve felt very safe. There’s a certain power that comes with being number one or two on the call sheet. Now that I’m getting older, I’m looking forward to being able to help other people I work with – be the adult who can advocate for the younger person.”

