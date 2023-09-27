The prestigious Emmy Awards have announced their nomination list and India has secured not one but three spots. Interestingly, two of these spots belong to Netflix India. The nominations include ‘Best Performance by an Actress’ for Shefali Shah who reprised her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi aka Madam Sir in Season 2 of the crime-drama, Delhi Crime, and Vir Das’ stand-up special, Vir Das: Landing, in the Comedy category.

The third nomination has been secured by Rocket Boys fame Jim Sarbh who bowled everyone with his phenomenal performance in Sony Liv’s web-series.

Delhi Crime Season 1 put India on the map with its historic first-ever win for the country in 2020 for ‘Best Drama Series’ at the International Emmys. The crime-drama has secured a second International Emmy nod this time around in the Best Actress category for the inimitable, Shefali Shah. Vir Das was previously recognized for his 2021 International Emmy nomination for his Netflix special, Vir Das: For India, and made a return with Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy category this year.

Talking about the International Emmy nomination, actress Shefali Shah said, “I can’t find the words to describe what I’m feeling. Delhi Crime is such a special project to me. While the first season of the show brought home the award in 2020, being nominated in the Best Actress category for Delhi Crime S2 is just overwhelming. This wouldn’t be possible without all the lovely people who are part of our team as well as Netflix India for giving us the platform to bring this story to the world.”

Speaking about his nomination, Vir Das shares, “It’s an incredible honour. To be a comedy special from India nominated against massive TV shows from across the globe in a category like comedy. I’m just very glad to be able to represent India, Indian Comedy and Indian Stand Up. This ride has been crazy and I’m so thankful for everyone who made this happen – my hardworking team, and of course, Netflix India for putting Vir Das : Landing on the map!”

These nominations mark a significant milestone for Netflix India, reflecting the platform’s dedication to producing top-tier content that entertains audiences the world over. Out of the 10 nominations received by Netflix, two have been attributed to outstanding Indian productions.

Here’s a list of nominations secured by Netflix.

DELHI CRIME S2

Best Performance by an Actress – Shefali Shah

DERRY GIRLS (Netflix branded X-UK)

Comedy

THE EMPRESS

Drama Series

EXTRAORDINARY ATTORNEY WOO (Netflix branded X-Korea)

Drama Series

GUDETAMA: AN EGGSCELLENT ADVENTURE

Kids: Live Action

HEARTBREAK HIGH

Kids: Live Action

MAN VS BEE

Short Form Series

MENINO MALUQUINHO/ THE NUTTY BOY

Kids: Animation

RILAKKUMA’S THEME PARK ADVENTURE

Kids: Animation

VIR DAS: LANDING

Comedy

