Actor Akshay Oberoi has completed filming for the romantic movie ‘Tu Chahiye’, which also stars Ashnoor Kaur. The actor believes this film will be a memorable cinematic experience for everyone.

‘Tu Chahiye’ was shot on location in the picturesque settings of Raipur and the cityscape of Mumbai.

In ‘Tu Chahiye,’ Akshay Oberoi and Ashnoor Kaur come together for the first time. The film also features ‘Shoorveer’ fame Aadil Khan.

Akshay Oberoi said: “Working on ‘Tu Chahiye’ has been an incredible journey, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness the love, passion, and drama that unfolds on screen.”

“It’s been a pleasure collaborating with Ashnoor and Aadil, and I believe this film will be a memorable cinematic experience for everyone,” he added.

Akshay will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The action film is directed by Siddharth Anand, and it serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on January 25, 2024.

