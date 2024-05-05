Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday Break Up? Netizens Question Status After The Night Manager Star Was Spotted With Ex-Shraddha Kapoor

Is there trouble in dating paradise for Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur? Speculations and rumors of the two breaking up have been swirling around on the internet. And there is good reason to do it. Eagle-eyed viewers have spotted the Night Manager actor leaving ex-girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor’s house. The image of the two has shaken the internet, sparking rumors that Aditya and Ananya have broken up. But here’s the truth!

Rumors have been rife that Aditya and Ananya have broken up after two years of dating, and it looks like the news might be accurate.

A close friend of the two actors told the Bombay Times, “They broke up almost a month ago.” They were going well, and the breakup came as a surprise to everyone. They are friendly with each other. Ananya is attempting to move on; however, there is pain. She’s spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to handle the situation maturely.

Ananya Panday‘s rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur has frequently made headlines. While the couple has never publicly confirmed their relationship, their public appearances, and several confessions during interviews provide ample evidence of their dating.

But Thanks to the widely shared image of him visiting Shraddha late at night at her home, the actor reportedly dating actress Ananya Panday until last month has ignited gossip about a possible reconciliation with his “Ok Jaanu” co-star.

Check Out The Post Here:

The picture has caused Aditya and Shraddha’s fans to lose it. One user commented on the photo, “If these two end up getting married, the internet will go crazy.” Another said, “Rahul Mody is making a movie. It primarily features Shraddha and ARK. Shraddha is rumored to be dating Rahul Mody, the writer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Another user said, “Pretty sure she has a stable boyfriend and stuff.” While someone was just happy, “My Aashiqui heart is blooming.”

The video has now been deleted, but things on the internet stay online forever. And there is a reason for their possible interaction in that comment. Exes can be friends and can star in a movie together, as we saw in the case of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. While the two have never openly admitted to dating each other, Aditya and Shraddha’s relationship was a secret to everyone.

The two have also worked together in OK Jaanu and, according to reports, will reunite for Rahul Mody’s next.

