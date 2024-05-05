During the 90s, Shah Rukh Khan played every kind of role. He played a nasty villain, a man who lost everything, and a desirable and hot college boy. When SRK decided to enter the acting industry, he just wanted to work and earn a livelihood. But there was also passion beneath every project he signed up for.

Shah Rukh Khan has worked with many prominent filmmakers in his career of three decades. Every now and then, we hear several writers or directors claiming that they wanted SRK to be a part of their particular film. Some reveal that Khan played some characters that were rejected by many big 90s stars. Filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra also made an interesting revelation on wanting to cast SRK for 1942: A Love Story.

Shah Rukh Khan Was The First Choice For 1942: A Love Story

As reported by Hindustan Times, during a chat at an event, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said he wanted the Dunki star to play the lead. The romantic film, which was released in 1994 and received good reviews, stars Anil Kapoor as Narendra. Chopra’s film also stars Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala.

About wanting Shah Rukh Khan in his 1994 romantic saga, Vidhu shared, “Shah Rukh had a history with me. When I was making 1942: A Love Story, I’d seen his work. Renu (Saluja, his then-wife) had edited a film called Maya Memsaab. He had a small role. So I offered him the role. I was the first person to offer him a role. He wasn’t a star then.”

What’s interesting is Shah Rukh Khan’s 1993 Baazigar makers wanted Anil Kapoor to play the lead. However, Kapoor rejected the offer, saying it was too risky.

Furthermore, Vidhu also wanted SRK to play the lead in Munna Bhai MBBS. However, even that project didn’t work out, and Sanjay Dutt was cast as the lead in Raju Hirani’s 2003 medical comedy.

Must Read: When Bobby Deol’s Debut Film Director Shekhar Kapur Literally Ran Away Leaving The Film Stalled In Between – Here’s What Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News