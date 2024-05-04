Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders team has been performing well at the IPL 2024. This is definitely because of the amazing players and might also be due to their mentor, Gautam Gambhir. SRK opened up about Gambhir’s return to KKR. Scroll below for more.

Gautam played for the team from 2011 to 2017. The team won two trophies under Gautam’s leadership; this time, he has returned as the team’s mentor. A few days back, reports claimed that Shah Rukh gave Gautam a blank check to return to KKR. For the unversed, the Kolkata Knight Riders team is owned by SRK, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta [Juhi’s husband].

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about Gautam Gambhir’s return and other things as per ANI via Times of India. The Pathaan star said, “He’s trying to free him up a bit. He’s (Gambhir) been with us for 8 years, and God willing, for the next 20 years. The great thing about Gautam Gambhir being back with us is that I never felt like he left us. You know, there are some friendships that remain intact no matter what.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “Whether he’s in our team or mentoring someone else, there’s

never any animosity or competition with him.”

The KKR’s co-owner continued, “When Dinesh Karthik plays well, I still call him and say, ‘You played well, buddy. Wish you had played like this for us.’ This lovely relationship with Gautam over the years, and for him, it’s a big homecoming. You know, to come here, win two championships for us, and for himself to be back like this and to be doing what he’s doing with the team, outside the team, and helping him, you know, from the culture that KKR stands for, I think it’s immensely important. And very, very happy; just make him smile a bit.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders, is in the second position on IPL 2024’s leaderboard with 14 points. Rajasthan Royals is at the top, leading by 2 points, with 16. KKR has won the last three out of five matches.

