In IPL 2024, several overseas players have managed to shine bright with their impressive performances. More than bowlers, this edition has been rocked by batsmen, and Marcus Stoinis is one of them. He’s a power hitter and has already scored a mind-blowing century against Chennai Super Kings, proving he’s worth every penny of salary. Keep reading to know more!

Stoinis is an Australian cricketer and specialist all-rounder who plays limited-over cricket. On several occasions, he has displayed his aggressive batting skills, and with the bowl, too, Stoinis has been quite effective. Speaking about the Indian Premier League, aka IPL, the player is currently signed with the Lucknow Super Giants team and is making fans proud.

For those who don’t know, Marcus Stoinis started his IPL career in 2015 when he was bought by Delhi Daredevils for 25 lakh. Unfortunately, he didn’t play a single game that year. It was in 2016 when he actually made his on-field debut by being in the camp of Punjab Kings. In 2016, he got a salary of 55 lakh. For the next season, Punjab retained Stoinis for the same amount.

In 2018, Marcus Stoinis remained with Punjab Kings, but this time, his salary was increased from 55 lakh to 6.2 crores. In 2019, he was transferred to Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same price of 6.2 crores. In 2020, Stoinis joined the camp of Delhi Capitals, but this time, his annual remuneration was decreased to 4.8 crores. He played for Delhi for one more season at the same price.

In 2022, Marcus Stoinis was bought by Lucknow Super Giants, and the franchise decided to shed a massive sum of 9.2 crores in acquiring his services. If compared with the debut season price of 25 lakh, it’s a monstrous growth of 3580%. For the same amount, Stoinis was retained by Lucknow Super Giants. Again this year, he stayed with the same team and got the same price.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis scored his highest score of 124 this season against Chennai Super Kings. He scored these runs in just 63 balls.

