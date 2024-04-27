Kieron Pollard had been one of the most exciting players in the history of the Indian Premier League, aka IPL. The Trinidadian cricketer had a fun time during his active years in the league and was one of the most lively players on the field. Not just the performance with the bat or ball, Pollard was also popular for his controversies on the field, thus providing full-on entertainment to the audience. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Pollard represented the team of West Indies as a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer. Apart from his powerful hitting, Pollard was also good with the bowl, and as a fielder, he was simply superb. The 36-year-old is well known for his batting performances in the limited overs’ cricket.

In IPL, Kieron Pollard marked his entry in 2010 and played for Mumbai Indians. For the debut season, he got a salary of 3.47 crores, which was increased in the next season. Starting from this, Pollard remained with Mumbai Indians for all seasons before he announced his retirement from all formats of the game in November 2022.

In 2011, Kieron Pollard got 4.14 crores, which again saw a rise to 4.52 crores in 2012. In 2013, Pollard’s salary again grew, and it went up to 4.79 crores. In 2014, his annual remuneration saw a big hike, and he was paid 7.50 crores. In the following year, the hit machine got the biggest-ever paycheck of his IPL career to play for Mumbai Indians.

In 2015, Pollard bagged an impressive price of 9.50 crores, which remained the same in 2016 and 2017. In the 2018 edition, his salary was reduced, and he was paid 5.40 crores. At the same amount, Pollard played for Mumbai Indians for the next three years, i.e., up to 2021. 2022’s IPL edition was Pollard’s last season as a player for Mumbai Indians, and during that year, he was paid 6 crores.

In IPL 2024, Pollard is associated with Mumbai Indians as a batting coach.

