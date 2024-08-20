Arshad Warsi grabbed headlines for calling Prabhas a ‘joker’ in latter’s film Kalki 2898 AD. This inevitably did not go down well with the superstar’s fans. Now, actor Sudheer Babu has come into the defence of Prabhas and took a sharp did at Warsi. He called Arshad unprofessional for making that comment.

Taking to his X handle, Sudheer Babu said, “It’s okay to criticize constructively but it’s never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas’s stature is too big for comments coming from small minds..” Many fans of Prabhas agreed with the Naanu Dochokunduvate actor and criticized Arshad Warsi heavily. A fan said, “Exactly Anna, problem is his chosen words, whatever intention he has, he should express in a gentle manner.” A fan further added, “Well said and those small minds will never grow.” A Prabhas’ fan further thanked Sudheer Babu saying, “Thank you for voicing this out Anna.”

It’s okay to criticize constructively but it’s never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas’s stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 20, 2024

On the other hand, some netizens also felt that Arshad Warsi was just expressing his opinion and said nothing wrong. A netizen stated, “Arshad criticized the director, not Prabhas. See the interview again. And where were your professionalism gyan when your actors, directors and politicians mocked Bollywood on big stages?” Sudheer Babu’s tweet on the Arshad Warsi-Prabhas fiasco heavily left the internet divided.

For the unversed, Arshad Warsi in a podcast with Samdish Bhatia said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

Needless to say, Prabhas’ fans also lashed out at Arshad Warsi after his comments on the actor’s character in Kalki 2898 AD. Well, we wonder how the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor will react to Sudheer Babu’s statement. The movie Kalki 2898 AD also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

