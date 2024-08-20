Darling Re-Release: All You Need To Know About This Blockbuster By Prabhas

Prabhas’s superhit romantic comedy Darling, originally released in 2010, is set to hit theatres again. This news has stirred excitement among fans, especially those who hold the film dear as one of Telugu’s beloved classics. Directed by A. Karunakaran, the film stars Prabhas in a charming role, with Kajal Aggarwal as his co-star.

As per the official announcement, Darling is scheduled to be re-released in theaters on September 23. The film tells the story of a young man who experiences the ups and downs of love and friendship. With its mix of humor, romance, and emotional moments, Darling has something for everyone, making it a perfect family entertainer.

Critics and audiences alike appreciated Prabhas’s performance in the movie as well as Kajal Aggarwal’s on-screen chemistry. One of the main reasons why the film was a huge success at the box office was the pairing of Prabhas and Kajal. Moreover, it was a chartbuster, with G.V. Prakash Kumar composing the music. The songs from the film have remained favorites among fans over time. A gripping storyline, stylish action scenes, and an emotional narrative made Darling one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2010.

The news of Darling’s re-release excited fans, who took to social media eagerly awaiting another chance to see it back on the big screen.

Prabhas currently has many projects lined up. The Raja Saab is one of his upcoming ventures that he considers a top priority; it’s a slapstick comedy directed by Maruthi and stars Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal in prominent roles.

Additionally, he will be seen in Salaar 2, where he plays a larger-than-life character once again. Apart from this, Prabhas has joined hands with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the film Spirit, which is in the pre-production stages and expected to start shooting soon. Another interesting project in Prabhas’s kitty is with Sita Ramam’s Hanu Raghavapudi, who is directing him in an upcoming film.

