Karan Arjun is all set to hit the screens again on November 22nd. The 1995 blockbuster marked the collaboration between superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as they played two brothers who are reincarnated to avenge their deaths from their previous birth. Now that the movie is arriving in cinemas again, director Rakesh Roshan has asked whether he would like to remake the film with a modern setting. He also revealed who he wanted to cast as the new Karan and Arjun.

Rakesh Roshan Says Hrithik Roshan And Ranbir Kapoor Will Suit the Modern-Age Karan Arjun

Rakesh Roshan recently had an interview with Etimes, where he addressed a potential remake of Karan Arjun. The filmmaker refuted the possibility of a remake or a sequel. However, he added that if he had to think of a modern pair to step into the shoes of SRK and Salman, he would choose Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. “I won’t remake Karan Arjun or make a sequel but if I were to think of an alternate jodi (duo) for the movie today, I would cast Hrithik Roshan as Karan and Ranbir Kapoor as Arjun,” Rakesh said. Interestingly, Hrithik had worked as an assistant director on the 1995 film.

Rakesh Roshan Reveals Why He Cast Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Karan Arjun

In the same interview, Rakesh Roshan also discussed why he cast Shah Rukh Khan as Arjun Singh and Salman Khan as Karan Singh. He highlighted that Salman’s physique and captivating eyes were the reasons behind his casting, while he liked Shah Rukh’s work in Fauji and King Uncle, which led to his casting.

“Salman’s physique was exceptionally good. None of the actors in those times had that built. He started that fit body trend. Also, I find his eyes arresting. I wanted someone for Karan’s role, jo chup chap rehta hai par uski aankhein bolta hai. He fit the bill. I had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in King Uncle and liked him immensely in Fauji so I wanted him to be Arjun,” the Krrish director added.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Calls the New Generation of Actors “Insecure” Because Of This Reason: “They Are Too Much Into…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News