A Netflix reality star has escaped jail time after being caught attempting to smuggle $200K worth of drugs into the UK on a flight back from Thailand. Olga Bednarska, 27, was apprehended in October by customs officers at Manchester Airport when they found 40 kg of cannabis in her two large suitcases.

The Too Hot To Handle star alleged that the bags were given to her by a friend named “Tex.” The influencer who appeared on the third season of the Netflix show said the person paid for her flights and wanted her to bring back designer clothes and watches from Phuket.

Olga Bednarska Landed Herself In Debt

A court was told that Bednarska, a Polish native living in Manchester, had “lived beyond her means” and accumulated $20K of debt.

As a result, she turned to crime to pay off her debt. According to Radar Online, Bednarska also agreed to an all-expenses-paid trip to Thailand to bring back designer items out of the country in return for $23K.

Olga Bednarska Broke Down in Court

Bednarska cried in court as she avoided jail time after pleading guilty to being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug. Instead, Judge John Potter handed her a 20-month sentence, which was suspended for two years.

The court heard that on October 10, Bednarska met with an “associate” of her friend Tex before checking into her free hotel room in Thailand. She received spending money to purchase the two suitcases used to smuggle items.

In addition to clothes and watches, she was asked to provide “cover-up items” and play no further part in the ruse. Prosecutor Samuel Eskdale stated that Bednarska was stopped by Border Force officials on October 20 and confirmed she had packed the bags herself.

However, the reality star later told the officials that she received the bags at the airport and couldn’t open them as she didn’t have the code. “She was then asked who paid for her flights and she said her friend named “Tex.” She said they wanted her to bring back designer clothes and watches,” Escalade said. “The officers asked her to unlock the suitcases, but she could not provide the code to do so. She then confirmed she had been given the suitcases at the airport.”

When the suitcases were opened, vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis were found hidden beneath her clothes.

