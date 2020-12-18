We have been very lucky to witness the work of some of the best actors in Bollywood before they said goodbye to the world. One such name, who I think many of the girls must be crushing on like me – despite the age-gap, is Rishi Kapoor. No doubt that his son Ranbir Kapoor is also a heartthrob, but we cannot deny the fact that Rishi Ji was a handsome man.

Advertisement

December 18, 2020, marks 50 years of the actor in the industry and we are glad that we got to see his movies in this lifetime. From Rauf Lala in Agneepath who was so good that we all hated him to the core to the naughty lover boy Rohit in Chandni, Rishi Ji has given us all the gift of his iconic roles which will stay with us forever. Koimoi brings to you a list of his top 5 roles which, according to us, were the best.

1. AGNEEPATH

Advertisement

Rishi’s character, Rauf Lala, wasn’t there in the original Agneepath. The role was specially written for the remake, and I don’t think anyone could have played it better than him. Rishi plays a butcher, who’s also into drugs and prostitution. Vijay (Hrithik Roshan) befriends him as a child and works for him as an adult in order to get close to Kancha Cheena (Sanjay Dutt). That’s because Kancha and Rauf are rivals. It was perhaps Rishi’s most grey-shaded role ever. Kancha was supposed to be the main villain, but thanks to Rishi’s power-packed performance, we remember the ruthless Rauf more than Kancha.

2. KAPOOR & SONS

I bet we all have never seen a grandfather as cute as Rishi Kapoor in this one. It’s said that Rishi Ji’s makeover for Kapoor & Sons cost a whopping two crores. He had to be under prosthetics for long hours and reportedly threatened to quit the film twice because of the discomfort. He plays a character, who’s in his late 80s and misses his family terribly. His only wish is to have a photograph, where everyone poses together. He plays a character, who’s full of spirit and amiable, despite his oddities. The actor won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for his role.

3. 102 NOT OUT

Can a film where the screen age of the leading men is supposed to be 102 and 75 respectively ever be called a coming-of-age film? Well, after watching Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out, you’ll say it’s possible. You’ll realise that growing up is an ongoing process and it has nothing to do with age. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are on equal footing in the film. Apart from showcasing genuine chemistry in their scenes together, each gets a chance to bring to light his individual brilliance. It’s basically a two-character film. Most of it is just them talking about the past and ruminating about the present. Yet it’s engaging.

4. MULK

How does one prove one’s loyalty to the country? And should this love be questioned in the first place? Mulk asks such questions and more. Rishi Kapoor plays a lawyer, whose nephew and brother are accused of being terrorists. He himself gets accused of aiding and abetting them. He’s in his element as the lawyer, who believes the law is on his side. He’s bewildered and saddened by the changing attitudes and scenario. He serves as the moral compass of the film, refusing to give in to voices that preach hate and division. His pain is real, and so is his faith that truth will triumph in the end.

5. CHANDNI

A love story that was like a dream to watch, filmed in the most beautiful of locations. Music that still has that magic and acting that makes this film unforgettable. The most ironic thing is that today the three main actors of the film are no longer with us, but they remain part of our memories through this film. Some of the best moments in Indian cinema were captured through this film. This is definitely one film that is remembered when Rishi Kapoor is also mentioned not forgetting his iconic sweaters which every Kapoor fan will recall.

Must Read: Bajirao Mastani Completes 5 Years: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Other Envisioned Actors Before Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube