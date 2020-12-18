Ayushmann Khurrana’s Funky Pony-Tail Look From ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Makes Our Wait Tougher For The Film

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday shared a snapshot for the outdoor location of his upcoming romantic drama, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, on social media. Ayushmann is currently shooting for the Abhishek Kapoor directorial in North India.

Advertisement

In the picture the actor shared on Instagram Story, he is seen sitting on a red plastic chair and reading his lines, in a blue tracksuit and sports shoes.

Advertisement

What catches your attention is Ayushmann Khurrana’s hairdo.

Ayushmann Khurrana wears his hair close-cropped on the sides and at the back of his head, while on top of the head his hair has been tied in a tiny ponytail. He completes his get-up with designer stubble. Seated on the banks of a water body, Ayushmann is seen enjoying his cuppa.

“Going through the dialogue sheet #chandigarhkareaashiqui,” he wrote on the picture. Ayushmann plays an athlete in the film that also stars Vaani Kapoor.

acclaimed actor Ayushmann Khurrana is also a brand today. He attributes his success to his ability to be himself. “I believe what has worked for me is that I decided to swim against the tide and was totally myself. I stayed true to who I am in real life while I was at it,” he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana says he believed that India was ready to see a different kind of entertaining cinema that was real, relatable and taboo-breaking “because I was ready to see such cinema, and I knew of many people who were having the same dialogue with me”.

Ayushmann says he is fortunate that people have loved his brand of cinema, which has hugely contributed to his equity. “I believed that India wanted to bring out and talk about societal issues openly. I’m fortunate that the audience loved my brand of cinema, engaged and participated with my beliefs. What people perceive my equity to be today, comes from me being unafraid about my choices as a human being. If I wasn’t the man who believed in the things that I have raised my voice for, people would have sensed a disconnect,” Ayushmann said.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha To Sooryavanshi: 11 Movies Which Were Supposed To Make 2020 A Better Year But Didn’t!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube