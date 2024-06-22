Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned celebrity astrologer has twice predicted Sania Mirza’s personal and professional life obstacles. Back in 2022, in an exclusive extract for Koimoi, Guruji had predicted that divorce was on the cards for Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. He has now shared some more insights into what the stars hold for her, in the future.

Sania Mirza, the renowned Indian tennis player, is known for her numerous achievements and accolades. After representing India for 20 years, she concluded her professional tennis journey in 2023. The recipient of several Grand Slam titles has been a source of inspiration to many women and pride to the country.

However, Sania has also seen some difficult times in her journey. Her personal life has witnessed a lot of ups and downs. She married the remarkable Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, and they were blessed with a son ‘Izhaan’ together. Unfortunately, the couple separated, and Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed in January 2024.

Out of rumors spreading from a photoshopped picture of Sania Mirza and phenomenal cricketer Mohammed Shami on social media, the internet has raised eyebrows. However, her father has shunned all such rumors and called them ‘rubbish’ in a recent interview.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji tells us that Sania has a firm Jupiter, and the future holds much success for her, and she must focus on her growth. Guruji shares that her birth charts suggest a strong Sun and Saturn, which portrays her as a strong woman with great leadership and emotional qualities. She will be working on her business and giving her undivided attention to her son, guiding him through his path to success. He also encourages her to be careful about who she works with professionally. She has a bright chance of reaching heights in business and reality shows; Jupiter indicates that her life will be brimming with success.

On the lines of marriage, Guruji believes Sania will not be much inclined to the idea of a second marriage anytime soon. However, as per the astrological alignments of the planets, she will have one such window of opportunity from the end of 2025 to the beginning of 2026, when the stars will be favorably aligned for a marriage. Should Sania decide to pursue this opportunity, she will have a very successful and fulfilling relationship, provided the partner she chooses is from a different field of career.

In either case, he wishes her all the blessings of the Universe and success in her life. Sania Mirza is a woman with a multitude of talents and has already started her Tennis coaching academy in Dubai.

