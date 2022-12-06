It was a star-studded affair last night as Manish Malhotra celebrated his 56th birthday. Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan were amongst the pool of celebrities who made it to the celebrations. Fashion designer, film producer and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, was also a part of the bash but is being currently accused of copying Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Gauri has been more actively present at Bollywood events. She’s made multiple appearances in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Apart from that, she now has her own interior designing show called Dream Homes. Just not her, even children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have started attending parties and other screening events.

In a viral video, Gauri Khan could be seen arriving at Manish Malhotra’s residence. She glammed up wearing a black bodycon dress. She left her hair loose in soft curls and complemented her look with matching clutch and nude heels. But what grabbed eyeballs was the cutout flaunting her busty assets and the design at the centre was really similar to what Priyanka Chopra Jonas pulled off during her recent Mumbai visit.

As soon as the video surfaced the internet, netizens began comparisons and started accusing Gauri Khan of trying to look like Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

A user wrote, “Priyanka chopra ki copy”

Another commented, “Lol Priyanka did this so she does”

A troll wrote, “Ye Priyanka chopra jaisa dress kyu copy karke pehni hai😂😂😂”

“Copy cat,” a comment read.

Take a look at the video ft Gauri Khan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Unfortunately, Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the celebrations and fans truly missed him!

