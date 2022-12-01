Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary today. Yes, you read that right. It was on December 1, 2018, that the Bollywood beauty tied the knot to Hollywood popstar-actor Nick Jonas in a Hindu and then a Catholic ceremony in Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their first child – Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January this year.

Wishing the couple loads of love and well wishes on this day, we at Koimoi decided to check out the couple’s combined net worth. As well as a glimpse at some of the expensive things that make it up. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per specialized website Celebrity Net Worth, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have an estimated joint net worth of $70 million aka Rs 568,55,26,000 (Five hundred and sixty-eight crore, fifty-five lakh, twenty-six thousand). So what exactly accounts for this vast amount? Read on to find out.

Months prior to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas tying the knot on December 1, 2018, in Jodhpur wedding, the couple purchased a $6.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. A year later in 2019, the celebrity couple bought 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms house – spanning 20,000 square feet, in Encino, California, valued at $20 million.

As of 2018, the former Miss World’s total earnings were $3.5 million – with 2017 seeing her as the seventh highest-paid Indian celebrity (earning roughly $12 million) and 2016 having her listed as the eighth highest-paid (with earnings of $14 million). According to the website, as of 2019, her total career earnings were roughly $45 million. The site noted that with her other film roles and endorsement deals, the ‘desi girl’ typically earns at least $10 million per year.

In 2016, Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched her own production company Purple Pebble Pictures which has produced several regional pictures with plans to eventually produce movies in multiple languages. Nick Jonas, who is an established singer and well-known actor, also earns amazingly for different roles, gigs and endorsement deals.

Talking about the couple’s car collection, as per The Richest, the couple owns an array of cars both in India and the US. In Mumbai, Priyanka has a Rolls-Royce Ghost – equipped with a 6.6L twin-turbo v12 engine that generates 563 horsepower and can go from zero to sixty miles per hour in 4.7 seconds. She also owns a white Mercedes-Benz W221 with a blacked-out roof and a second-generation Audi Q7 in LA. For their first trip to India as a couple, Nick and Priyanka invested in a BMW 5 Series vehicle (the ex-showroom cost of the case is around Rs 52 lakh).

Nick Jonas proudly owns several vintage cars including a 1960 Ford Thunderbird – that has a 5766cc engine which produces a maximum of 300 horsepower and 517Nm and a 1968 Ford Mustang with a V8 engine – whose smallest engine produces 290 horsepower, while the largest engine generates 360 horsepower. Nick’s cars also include a fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS with a black-and-white bumper that boasts a 5.9L turbo v8 engine that produces 425 horsepower and 570Nm of torque. He also owns an eye-catching Fisker Karma – a plug-in electrified supercar powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged Ecotec gasoline engine and two separate electric motors with a maximum output of 120kW and 479Nm each.

Now that’s impressive! With houses across the globe and cars in every location, they reside for easy travel as well as the cheques they take home for each professional outing, we are sure these numbers are only climbing every single year.

Happy anniversary Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Donned A Shiny Bikini In Boom Flaunting Her Curvaceous Figure Proving That She Can Be Bold & Beautiful At The Same Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News